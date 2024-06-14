10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $19.72 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.