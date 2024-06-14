1,128 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,128 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $441.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $443.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.