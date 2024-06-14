12,894 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

