132,770 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,029,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.9% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

