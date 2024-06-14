136,149 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.