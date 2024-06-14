145,364 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EFA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161,421. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

