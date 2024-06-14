152,301 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,775,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 590,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,245. The company has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

