16,211 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

