1,630 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

