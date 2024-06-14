170,548 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,061,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $182.30. The company had a trading volume of 275,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

