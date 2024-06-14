17,337 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

