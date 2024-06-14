17,500 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for 3.0% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

