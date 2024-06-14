2,069 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.