2,179 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Acquired by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

