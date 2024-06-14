227,835 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

