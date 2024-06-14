2,603 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
AVDE opened at $63.59 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
