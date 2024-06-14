2,603 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $63.59 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.