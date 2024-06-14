2,804 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 117,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 220,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.