2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.03. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 428,418 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.