2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.03. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 428,418 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

