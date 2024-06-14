35,056 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

