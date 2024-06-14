45,323 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $463.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

