46,544 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

CAT traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $319.81. 1,511,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

