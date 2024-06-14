4,904 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

