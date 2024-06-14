6,477 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $559.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

