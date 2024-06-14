65,459 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 134,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,110. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.