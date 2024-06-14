6,780 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE GIB opened at $99.87 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

