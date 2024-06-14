885 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,754,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.