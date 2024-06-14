91,643 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

INDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,975 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

