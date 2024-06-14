9,976 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Bought by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 242,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Upbound Group stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

