99,838 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,582,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.47. 536,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

