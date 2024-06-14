AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

