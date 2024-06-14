Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 570,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,657 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $27.94.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

