ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.71. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

