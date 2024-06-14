AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
