Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 914,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 186.6% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.31 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $531.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

