Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CAO Colin Mchugh Sells 5,543 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Mchugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accolade alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 424 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $3,086.72.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 443 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $4,243.94.

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,154. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accolade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. GGV Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.