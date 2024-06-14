Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) EVP Sells $21,375.98 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Eskew sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $21,375.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,924.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard Eskew sold 462 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $3,363.36.

Shares of ACCD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 42,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. Accolade's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Accolade by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

