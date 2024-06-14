Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 528,621 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,204.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.22 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Report on ACRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.