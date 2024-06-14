Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Adagene has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Adagene makes up approximately 21.2% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned approximately 9.64% of Adagene at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

