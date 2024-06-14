Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
