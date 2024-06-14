Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,323,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.