Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $458.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.85. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.