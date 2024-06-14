Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-18.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40-21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.47 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $602.10.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

