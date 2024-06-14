Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $458.74, but opened at $530.25. Adobe shares last traded at $527.30, with a volume of 4,814,564 shares changing hands.

The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.85. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

