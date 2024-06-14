Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 14.2% Following Earnings Beat

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.2% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $534.45 and last traded at $523.95. Approximately 8,207,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 3,434,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.
The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average is $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.