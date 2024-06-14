Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 14.2% Following Earnings Beat

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.2% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $534.45 and last traded at $523.95. Approximately 8,207,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 3,434,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.

The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average is $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

