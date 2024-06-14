ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $1.96 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

