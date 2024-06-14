AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

