AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.48

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.48 and last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 21579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

