AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AWIN opened at $3.63 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.89.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.