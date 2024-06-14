AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AERWINS Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. AERWINS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
