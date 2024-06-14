AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AERWINS Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. AERWINS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.