Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 9,342 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALRN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

