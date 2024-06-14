Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli Buys 1,400 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.58. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.