Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli Buys 1,400 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.
Air Canada Stock Performance
TSE AC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.58. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
